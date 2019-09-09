New Trailer for the Other Adorable Animated 'Cats' Movie from China

"A cat isn't a bird! A cat can't fly!" Roadshow in Australia has debuted an official trailer for the animated movie Cats, not to be confused with the other big "live-action" Cats movie out in theaters this Christmas. Originally titled Cats and Peachtopia in full, this 3D animated Chinese film is about a cat named Blanket who has long been living in a high-rise apartment in the city with his son, Cape. One day, curious about the outside world, Cape decides to leave home and embarks on an exciting adventure to find the legendary cat's paradise. To find his son, Blanket must overcome his fear and reconcile with his past, all with the help of a female Macaw. This seems clearly inspired by the The Secret Life of Pets movies, with a focus on everyone's favorite furry feline friends. This trailer features an English voice cast for the Australian release. Have fun.

Here's the official Australian trailer (+ poster) for Gary Wang's Cats, direct from Roadshow's YouTube:

A cat named Blanket has long been living in a high-rise apartment in the city with his son, Cape. One day, curious about the outside world, Cape decides to leave home and embarks on an adventure to find the legendary cat's paradise. To find his son, Blanket must overcome his fear and reconcile with his past, with the help of a female Macaw. Cats, originally titled in full Cats and Peachtopia, is directed by Chinese filmmaker Gary Wang, director of the animated films The Guardian Brothers and Toys & Pets previously. This originally opened in China early last year, and premiered at the Annecy Film Festival last year as well. Roadshow will release Gary Wang's Cats movie in Australian cinemas starting on October 24th coming up this fall. No other US release date has been set yet - stay tuned for updates. Anyone interested in this one?