New Trailer for UK Re-Release of Kubrick's Wild 'A Clockwork Orange'

"Viddy well, little brother." BFI has released a new trailer for their upcoming re-release of Stanley Kubrick's dystopian thriller A Clockwork Orange, first released in 1972. Set in a flamboyantly stylized near-future where gangs of disenfranchised teenagers indulge in narcotic cocktails and revel in acts of "ultraviolence", the film centres on Alex and his band of droogs. A young Malcolm McDowell stars, with a cast including Patrick Magee, Michael Bates, Warren Clarke, Adrienne Corri, and Carl Duering. Adapted from Anthony Burgess' novel. This is definitely one of Kubrick's wilder films, along with Dr. Strangelove, that has extreme violence and craziness galore. But it is still as genuinely brilliant as everything else he's made. As always, if you haven't seen this yet here's a perfect opportunity to experience it on the big screen. Have fun.

Here's the new UK re-release trailer (+ poster) for Stanley Kubrick's A Clockwork Orange, on YouTube:

And here's the original trailer from WB for Stanley Kubrick's A Clockwork Orange, also from YouTube:

In the future, a sadistic gang leader is imprisoned and volunteers for a conduct-aversion experiment, but it doesn't go as planned. Stanley Kubrick’s adaptation of Anthony Burgess’s decline-of-civilisation novel remains a chilling, thrilling and unsettling cinematic vision of nihilistic violence and social control. A Clockwork Orange was both written and directed by Stanley Kubrick as his ninth feature film, just a few years after making 2001: A Space Odyssey. Adapted from Anthony Burgess' novel of the same name. It was first released in early 1972, after originally premiering in late 1971. The film will be re-released again in UK cinemas (only in 2K) starting on April 5th coming up this spring. For more info and theater listings, visit BFI.org.uk. No details on any US re-release have been announced. Who wants to see this on the big screen?