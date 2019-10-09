New UK Trailer for Acclaimed Georgian Drama 'And Then We Danced'

"There is no room for weakness in Georgian dance." Peccadillo Pictures in the UK has debuted an official UK trailer for the acclaimed Georgian indie drama And Then We Danced, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this summer. It's also playing at the London & Chicago Film Festivals this fall. The story is about a carefree dancer named Irakli who arrives at the National Georgian Ensemble, causing fellow dancer Merab to push himself more all the while he falls hard for him. The film is an "interesting look into a part of the world not so many people are familiar with but also a heartfelt movie about the importance of being free." This stars Ana Javakhishvili, Anano Makharadze, Bachi Valishvili, Giorgi Tsereteli, Levan Gelbakhiani, Ninutsa Gabisonia. This film was one of the most beloved discoveries at Cannes this year, and is playing to rave reviews at other festivals recently, too. This trailer should get your attention.

Here's the official UK trailer for Levan Akin's And Then We Danced, direct from Peccadillo's YouTube:

You can still watch the first promo trailer for Akin's And Then We Danced here, to see the original reveal.

Merab has been training from a young age at the National Georgian Ensemble with his dance partner Mary. His world turns upside down when the carefree Irakli arrives and becomes both his strongest rival and desire. In this conservative setting Merab finds himself having to break free and risk it all. And Then We Dance is written and directed by Swedish filmmaker Levan Akin, director of the films Certain People and The Circle previously, as well as lots of TV work previously. This premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar section. The film will open in most of Europe starting this November, but no other US release date has been set yet - stay tuned for more updates hopefully soon. For more info on the UK release specifically, visit Peccadillo Pictures' official website. Look like it's worth a watch? Interested?