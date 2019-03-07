New UK Trailer for Action Crime Movie 'Above the Law' from Belgium

"Something's not right." Signature Entertainment has debuted a new UK trailer for the Belgian crime film Above the Law, originally titled Tueurs in French (which translates to Killers). This first premiered at the Venice Film Festival back in late 2017, but is only now getting a release outside of France and Belgium. This lean, slick, fast-paced action film is based on a true story from 1982. The twisted crime thriller involves a gangster pulling one last job, who witnesses an investigator get killed by a group of masked commandos. He works to free himself and figure out what's really going on, which leads to them discovery a conspiracy that goes all the way up to the top politicians in Belgium. Starring Olivier Gourmet as Frank, with Lubna Azabal, Kevin Janssens, Bouli Lanners, Natacha Régnier, Johan Leysen, Gilles De Schryver, and Stéphanie Crayencour. There is still no US release planned for this yet, but hopefully soon enough.

Full UK trailer (+ poster) for Jean-François Hensgens & François Troukens' Above the Law, on YouTube:

Gangsters clash with police corruption in this lean crime caper based on the shocking true story of the unsolved mass murders of Brabant, which occurred in Belgium in 1982. When Frank Valken (Olivier Gourmet) carries out a final, daring robbery, a commando force step in and kills an examining magistrate investigating an important political case. Thanks to rigged evidence, he is arrested and wrongly charged for the murder. In the face of intense media pressure, Frank has no choice but to escape and attempt to prove his innocence. Above the Law, originally titled Tueurs in French, is directed by filmmakers Jean-François Hensgens (an experienced cinematographer) & François Troukens, both making their feature directorial debut. The screenplay is written by Giordano Gederlini & François Troukens, from a story by François Troukens. This initially premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2017. The film already opened in France and Belgium in late 2017. Signature will open Above the Law in UK cinemas this spring. Interested?