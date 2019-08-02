New UK Trailer for Crime Film 'The Counterfeiter' with Chow Yun-Fat

"Who painting do you want me to replicate?" Signature Entertainment in the UK has unveiled an official trailer for a Hong Kong crime thriller titled The Counterfeiter. This has gone under a few other names, including Project Gutenberg, and the original titles Mou seung (Cantonese) and Wu shuang (Mandarin). The Counterfeiter is described "action-packed, twisty and tension filled crime thriller" akin to The Usual Suspects meets Fight Club, starring Chow Yun-Fat as a criminal mastermind known as the "Painter". The Hong Kong police are hunting a masterful counterfeiting gang. In order to crack the leader "Painter's" true identity, the police recruits gang member Lee Man to unmask him. This also stars Aaron Kwok, Jingchu Zhang, Catherine Chau, Joyce Wenjuan Feng, David Yao-Qing Wang, and Kai Chi Liu. This looks cool, lots of slick counterfeiting along with some heavy action. It might be an entertaining weekend watch.

Here's the first official UK trailer (+ posters) for Felix Chong's The Counterfeiter, direct from YouTube:

The Hong Kong police are hunting an exceptional counterfeiting gang led by a mastermind code-named "Painter" (Chow Yun-Fat). In order to crack the true identity of the corrupt genius, the police recruit a gang member to unmask the "Painter's" identity; a hunt which leads to further deceit and bloodshed. The Counterfeiter, also known as Project Gutenberg, is both written and directed by Hong Kong-born filmmaker Felix Chong, director of the films Lady Cop & Papa Crook, Overheard 1 / 2 / 3, Once a Gangster, The Lost Bladesman, and The Silent War previously. Produced by Ellen Chang and Costa Vassos. This played at the San Francisco Film Festival this year and opened in China last year. Signature Ent. debuts The Counterfeiter direct-to-VOD in the UK starting August 12th this month. There's still no US release. How does that look?