New UK Trailer for 'Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy' with Kristen Stewart

"JT is whoever you want him to be." Signature Entertainment in the UK has debuted another full UK trailer for the indie film Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy, also known as just JT LeRoy, a fictional retelling of the crazy story of the made-up author known as "JT LeRoy". The film tells the story of a young woman named Savannah Knoop who spent six years pretending to be the celebrated author and cult status character JT LeRoy, the made-up literary persona of her sister-in-law. Kristen Stewart stars as Savannah, and the cast includes Laura Dern, Diane Kruger, Jim Sturgess, Courtney Love, Stella Maxwell, plus Kelvin Harrison Jr. This nearly unbelievable true story was also told in a documentary recently called Author: The JT LeRoy Story - but this film is a fictional version of what actually happened. Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy already opened in the US this April, so its available to watch now. It's opening in the UK this August.

Here's the new UK trailer (+ alt poster) for Justin Kelly's Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy, from YouTube:

You can still rewatch the original US trailer for Kelly's Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy here, to see even more.

Based on a true story. A woman named Savannah Knoop (Kristen Stewart) spends six years pretending to be the celebrated author and cult status character JT LeRoy, the made-up literary persona of her sister-in-law (Laura Dern). During those six years, many unknowing celebrities become entangled in the ruse including Courtney Love and actress/filmmaker Eva (Diane Kruger) who championed JT Leroy and even made a movie based on a Leroy book, that went on to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy, aka JT LeRoy, is directed by American filmmaker Justin Kelly, of I Am Michael, King Cobra, and Welcome the Stranger previously. The screenplay is by Justin Kelly and Savannah Knoop, based on Knoop's own memoir. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. Universal already opened Kelly's JT LeRoy in select US theaters + on VOD back in April of this year. Anyone still want to watch this?