New UK Trailer for Joyous 'Blinded by the Light' Springsteen Musical

"When I'm dancing I block out the world." "I know what you mean…" Entertainment One UK has debuted a new UK trailer for Gurinder Chadha's Blinded by the Light, the joyous musical comedy about a teen from England who loves Springsteen. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year to universal acclaim, and it's going to be a big hit when it opens later this summer. Inspired by a true story, based on Sarfraz Manzoor's memoir, the film is about a Pakistani boy named Javed who finds his own voice and his identity after being introduced to Bruce Springsteen growing up in the 1980s in the UK. This stars Viveik Kalra as Javed, including Kulvinder Ghir, Meera Ganatra, Nell Williams, Aaron Phagura, Hayley Atwell, and Dean-Charles Chapman. It was one of my favorite films from Sundance this year and one of my quotes (from this review) is featured in the trailer + on the new UK poster. Rock on. Have a listen below.

Here's the new UK trailer (+ quad poster) for Gurinder Chadha's Blinded by the Light, from YouTube:

Blinded by the Light is a joyful story of courage, love, hope, family and the unique ability of music to lift the human spirit. The film tells the true story of Javed (Viveik Kalra), a British teen of Pakistani descent growing up in the town of Luton, England, in 1987. Amidst the racial and economic turmoil of the times, he writes poetry as a means to escape the intolerance of his town and the inflexibility of his traditional father. But when a classmate introduces him to the music of Bruce Springsteen, Javed sees parallels to his working-class life in the powerful lyrics. As Javed discovers a cathartic outlet for his own pent-up dreams, he also begins to find the courage to express himself in his own unique voice. Blinded by the Light is directed by Kenya-British filmmaker Gurinder Chadha, director of the films Bhaji on the Beach, What's Cooking?, Bend It Like Beckham, Bride & Prejudice, Angus Thongs & Perfect Snogging, It's a Wonderful Afterlife, and Viceroy's House previously. The screenplay is by Paul Mayeda Berges, Gurinder Chadha, and Sarfraz Manzoor. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year (read my review). Warner Bros will release Chadha's Blinded by the Light in theaters everywhere starting August 14th this summer. Who's in?