New UK Trailer for 'My Days of Mercy' Starring Ellen Page & Kate Mara

"Why'd you come here?" "Because you're here." Signature Ent. + Great Point Media have unveiled another official UK trailer for indie drama My Days of Mercy, to go along with the US trailer from a few months ago. This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in 2017 under the title Mercy, and is already available to watch on VOD in the US. The relationship drama is about the daughter of a man on death row who falls in love with a woman named Mercy, who happens to be on the opposite side of her family's political cause. This tests her values as her world begins to unravel. Ellen Page stars as Lucy, and Kate Mara as Mercy, along with Elias Koteas, Amy Seimetz, Brian Geraghty, Beau Knapp, Tonya Pinkins, and Charlie Shotwell. This does indeed look like a powerful, authentic film that all of us can relate to in our own ways.

Lucy (Ellen Page), the daughter of a man who is on death row, falls in love with Mercy (Kate Mara), a woman on the opposing side of her family’s political cause. As a result, Lucy’s value for truth is tested as her world begins to unravel. My Days of Mercy, formerly titled just Mercy, is directed by Israeli filmmaker Tali Shalom-Ezer, director of the films Surrogate and Princess previously, as well as all the episodes of the TV show "The Psychologist". The screenplay is written by Joe Barton. This originally premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in 2017, and also played at the Palm Springs and Guadalajara Film Festivals last year. Lionsgate already released Shalom-Ezer's My Days of Mercy direct-to-VOD earlier on April 5th in the US.