New UK Trailer for 'Samurai Marathon' Featuring a Philip Glass Score

"Whoever wins this race… I shall grant them a wish." Signature Ent. UK has debuted an official trailer for the indie action thriller Samurai Marathon, also known as Samurai Marathon 1855. Inspired by a real-life race that is still held annually in Japan, Samurai Marathon is an epic thriller from the team behind 13 Assassins and The Last Emperor. It's actually directed by a British filmmaker named Bernard Rose, best known for directing Candyman and Immortal Beloved. Set in the late feudal era of Japan, a young ninja is operating undercover in the court of an aging Lord during a peaceful era of Japan. His loyalties are put to the test as he competes in the Samurai Marathon event. Starring Takeru Satoh, Nana Komatsu, Mirai Moriyama, Shôta Sometani, Munetaka Aoki, Ryu Kohata, Yuta Koseki, Motoki Fukami, Junko Abe, and Danny Huston. Featuring a Philip Glass score - which is also a bit strange but still nice to hear.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ Japanese poster) for Bernard Rose's Samurai Marathon, from YouTube:

Inspired by a real-life race that is still held annually in Japan, Samurai Marathon is a lively action pic with a samurai twist. In the late feudal era of Japan, a young ninja (Satoh) is operating undercover in the court of an aging Lord during a peaceful era of Japan that is on the brink of change. After the Lord challenges his lazy samurais to a punishing marathon to toughen them up, the ninja finds his loyalties put to the test. Facing impossible odds, this unusual band of characters is running a race to win… or die. Samurai Marathon, also known as Samurai Marathon 1855, is directed by British filmmaker Bernard Rose, director of many films including Smart Money, Body Contact, Paperhouse, Chicago Joe & Showgirl, Candyman, Immortal Beloved, Anna Karenina, Mr. Nice, 2 Jacks, Boxing Day, and in 2015 Frankenstein previously. The screenplay is written by Bernard Rose, Hiroshi Saitô, and Kikumi Yamagishi; adapted from Akihiro Dobashi's novel "Bakumatsu: marason-zamurai". Produced by Takashi Iguchi, Tsutakasa Ikegami, Toshiaki Nakazawa, Takahiro Ohno, Motoi Sasaki, Jeremy Thomas, Seiji Yagi, Kensuke Zushi. Well Go USA will release the film sometime in early 2020 in the US. Stay tuned for more updates. Who's into this one?