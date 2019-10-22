New US Trailer for 'Age Out', AKA 'Friday's Child', with Tye Sheridan

"You play things kinda close to the chest, don't you?" Gravitas Ventures has debuted a brand new trailer for the indie drama Age Out, the new name for the film formerly known as Friday's Child. This premiered at the SXSW Film Festival last year, and we ran a trailer last year as well, but it's only now getting an official US release in the fall. Tye Sheridan stars as young drifter Richie, fresh out of foster care, trying to figure out what to do with himself. He ends up on the streets involved in petty crime and meets two other people: Joan, played by Imogen Poots, and Swim, played by Caleb Landry Jones. The film's cast also includes Jeffrey Wright and Brett Butler. This looks like a very artsy, intimate film with some intense shots by DP Jeff Bierman. It definitely has that Terrence Malick-esque feel, for better or worse. Check this out below.

Here's the full official US trailer (+ poster) for A.J. Edwards' Age Out, direct from Gravitas' YouTube:

Fresh out of foster care at age 18, a young drifter named Richie (Tye Sheridan) turns to petty crime to survive, and discovers an impossible love in an unlikely friend. Friday's Child is both written and directed by American filmmaker A.J. Edwards, of only the film The Better Angels previously. Before making his directorial debut, Edwards worked as an editor for Terrence Malick on his films To the Wonder, Knight of Cups, and Song to Song; and he was also a key artistic consultant on The Tree of Life. This first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival last year, and played at the Deauville & Denver Film Festivals. Gravitas will release Edwards' Age Out in select US theaters + on VOD starting November 22nd later this fall. Still interested?