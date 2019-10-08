New US Trailer for Animated Love Story 'White Snake' Film from China

"Now that she's a monster, do you still like her?" GKids has debuted an official US trailer for the animated film White Snake, already a big hit in China after it opened over there in January earlier this year. The historical fantasy film tells of a love story between a snake spirit and a snake hunter. Conceived as a prequel to one of the most ancient and enduring stories in Chinese history, Wong & Zhao's White Snake presents a "sumptuous tale of trickster demons, deadly mythical beasts, assassins, wuxia action, and the promise of eternal love." Featuring the voices of Zhang Zhe, Yang Tianxiang, Yang Xiaoxi, and Liu Wei. It will be released in Mandarin with English subtitles, as well as with an English dub for those interested. The designs in this are incredible, I just don't know if there's much beyond that as it seems a bit cheesy. Worth a watch.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Amp Wong & Ji Zhao's White Snake, from GKids' YouTube:

One day a young woman named Blanca is saved by Xuan, a snake catcher from a nearby village. She has lost her memory, and together they go on a journey to discover her real identity, developing deeper feelings for one another along the way. But as they learn more about her past, they uncover a darker plot of supernatural forces vying for power, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. White Snake, originally titled Baishe: Yuanqi in China, is co-directed by filmmakers Amp Wong (animation lead on Green Lantern: The Animated Series) & Ji Zhao (assistant editor on The Grandmaster), both making their feature directorial debut. The screenplay is written by Damao. From Light Chaser Animation, one of China's premiere animation studios, comes a visually stunning new take on a classic legend. GKids will release the White Snake movie in select US theaters starting on November 15th this fall, expanding a few weeks after.