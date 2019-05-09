New US Trailer for Aussie Comedy 'Swinging Safari' with Guy Pearce

"What was going through our poor, misguided heads?" Blue Fox Entertainment has debuted a new official US trailer for an Australian comedy titled Swinging Safari, which was released over there last year. We ran the first trailer in late 2017, it's just now getting a US release this summer. The saucy coming-of-age film is set in the 70's in Australia. "It's a time of boxed wine, bad hair, bad styles, bad choices, but good times." The story follows a group of adults who get into the sexual revolution after a beached blue whale shows up, but it's also about their kids and what they experienced at the same time. Swinging Safari has an impressive ensemble: Guy Pearce, Kylie Minogue, Radha Mitchell, Julian McMahon, Asher Keddie, Jeremy Sims, and Jack Thompson. If you're looking for a swinging good time, this wild film is definitely for you.

Here's the new US trailer (+ US poster) for Stephan Elliott's Swinging Safari:

You can still watch the original Australian trailer for Elliott's Swinging Safari here, to see more footage.

1970s Australia: A 200-ton blue whale washes up on a local beach and the kids think it's the biggest thing that's ever happened in their lives. Behind closed doors, the Mums and Dads of this quiet suburban cul-de-sac celebrate in their own special way, by joining the sexual revolution. It's a time of boxed wine, bad hair, bad styles, bad choices, but good times. And like the rotting whale, it's all about to go spectacularly wrong. Swinging Safari is both written and directed by veteran Australian filmmaker Stephan Elliott, of the films Frauds, The Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Welcome to Woop Woop, Eye of the Beholder, Easy Virtue, and A Few Best Men previously. The film first opened in Australia in early 2018. Blue Fox Ent. will open Elliott's Swinging Safari in select US theaters + on VOD starting June 21st, 2019 this summer.