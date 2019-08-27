New US Trailer for Beloved Japanese Zombie Film 'One Cut of the Dead'

"Keep on shooting! Keep it rolling!" Shudder has unveiled a brand new US trailer for the Japanese zombie comedy One Cut of the Dead. This film has already earned legendary status (seriously) as one of the best zombie comedies ever made, after playing at numerous film festivals all througohut the world throughout 2018. From director Shinichirô Ueda, this Japanese horror comedy is about a father who tries to make a low-budget zombie film in an abandoned warehouse. At first you see the version of the film they're making, then it flips and you see what's really going on when they make it and it's absolutely amazing zombie bliss. The film stars Takayuki Hamatsu, Mao, Harumi Shuhama, Yuzuki Akiyama, Kazuaki Nagaya, and Manabu Hosoi. Our own Jeremy Kirk flipped for the film at Fantastic Fest, and wrote in his glowing review that it's "a sweet, funny, little magic trick of a movie that once again reinvents a been-there premise." If you haven't already seen this yet, or even if you have, GO see it again when it's in US theaters next month.

Here's the new US trailer (+ US poster) for Shinichirô Ueda's One Cut of the Dead, direct from YouTube:

While shooting a low-budget zombie film in an abandoned warehouse, the crew find themselves caught between actual zombies and a mad director who won’t stop rolling. If you think you know what happens next, think again. Filmmaker Shinichiro Ueda turns the film on its head more than once for one of the wildest, funniest, and most surprising zombie movies of all time. One Cut of the Dead, originally titled Kamera o tomeru na!, is both written and directed by Japanese filmmaker Shin'ichirô Ueda, director of the films Rice and Boobs, Neko Bun No 4, and Aesop's Game previously. Based on the play "Ghost in the Box!". This premiered at the Yubari Fantastic Film Festival last year, and played at numerous other festivals including Karlovy Vary, Sitges, and Fantastic Fest. It already opened in Japan in late 2017. Shudder will finally release Ueda's zombie classic One Cut of the Dead in select US theaters starting on September 13th this fall, plus a nationwide event on September 17th before it's available streaming via Shudder. A classic.