New US Trailer for Bi Gan's 3D Drama 'Long Day's Journey Into Night'

"Memories mix truth and lies… They appear and vanish before our eyes…" Kino Lorber has debuted an official US trailer for Bi Gan's fascinating Long Day's Journey Into Night, which first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year to a few glowing reviews. The film has earned most of its acclaim because it features a 50+ minute uncut, one-take 3D sequence at the end that is truly breathtaking and spectacular. It's hard to describe this film because it is so dream-like, especially that ending scene. The story is about a man who goes back to Guizhou, to track down a mysterious woman. He recalls the summer he spent with her 20 years ago. This stars Tang Wei, Sylvia Chang, Lee Hong-Chi, Zeng Meihuizi, and Huang Jue. The film became China's biggest arthouse hit of all-time, earning more than $40 million when it opened there. Now it's arriving in US theaters next month. If you love experimental cinema, you can't miss seeing this one.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Bi Gan's Long Day's Journey Into Night, from YouTube:

Bi Gan follows up his knockout debut, Kaili Blues (watch the trailer), with this noir-tinged stunner about a lost soul (Jue Huang) on a quest to find a missing woman from his past (Wei Tang, Lust, Caution). Following leads across Guizhou province, he crosses paths with a series of colorful characters, among them a prickly hairdresser played by Taiwanese superstar Sylvia Chang. When the search leads him to a dingy movie theater, the film launches into an hour-long, gravity-defying 3D sequence shot that plunges its protagonist—and us—into a labyrinthine cityscape. Long Day's Journey Into Night is directed by visionary Chinese filmmaker Bi Gan, director of the acclaimed film Kaili Blues previously, and a few other short films. This premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in Un Certain Regard last year, and also played at the Toronto, San Sebastián, New York, Vancouver, London, Cairo and Singapore Film Festivals. Kino Lorber will release Long Day's Journey Into Night in select US theaters starting April 12th this spring. Who's in?