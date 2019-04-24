New US Trailer for 'Bosch: The Garden of Dreams' About the Painting

"The painting is asking you to participate, to investigate with your mind." Film Movement has debuted an official US trailer for an art documentary titled Bosch: The Garden of Dreams, which is finally getting a release in the US this May after originally opening in Europe in 2016. The film takes a closer look at the iconic Hieronymus Bosch painting known as "The Garden of Earthly Delights", an incredibly famous and evocative work of art, a medieval triptych originally completed between 1490 and 1510. Even though it may seem a bit odd to make an entire film about one painting, this one painting in particular offers plenty to discuss and analyze and critique. There's something very mystical and magical and strangely powerful about this work, and many people are attracted to or affected by it. Not to mention that little is really known about Bosch, who exactly he was, and how he was able to create such incredible, nightmarish artwork. Take a look.

A mystery within a mystery, "The Garden of Earthly Delights" is the most famous and intriguing work of Early Netherlandish painter Hieronymus Bosch. An artist who is as much as an enigma as his highly symbolic and detail-rich paintings, Bosch was recently celebrated around the world in honor of the 500th anniversary of his death. Through exclusive access granted by the Prado Museum, Bosch: The Garden of Dreams looks to answer centuries-old questions about the painter and painting, as well as to explain the inspiration both have had on artists, writers, philosophers and musicians through the years. Bosch: The Garden of Dreams is directed by Spanish filmmaker José Luis López-Linares, both a cinematographer and the director of many other doc films including Últimos testigos, Altamira el origen del arte, and El corazón del Teatro Real most recently. This originally opened in Europe throughout late 2016, and is just now getting a US release this year. Film Movement will debut José Luis López-Linares' Bosch: The Garden of Dreams direct-to-VOD/DVD starting May 14th next month. For more, visit the official website. Curious?