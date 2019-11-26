New US Trailer for Brazilian Drama 'Invisible Life' About Two Sisters

"I haven't lost hope that you'll return to Brazil…" Amazon has revealed a new US trailer for the acclaimed drama Invisible Life from Brazil, which is a new shortened version for US release - the full title is still The Invisible Life of Eurídice Gusmão. The film won the top Un Certain Regard award at the Cannes Film Festival this year, and is Brazil's submission for the Oscars coming up. This feminist drama set in Rio de Janeiro in the 1950s and the story follows two sisters, Euridice and Guida. They live at home, each with a dream: become a renowned pianist, or find true love. Because of their father, they are forced to live without each other. Separated for most of their lives, they will take control of their destiny, while never giving up on their hope of being reunited. Starring Fernanda Montenegro as Euridice, and Júlia Stockler as Guida, with Carol Duarte, Gregório Duvivier, Marcio Vito, & Bárbara Santos. This gem is worth your time.

Here's the official US trailer (+ new poster) for Karim Aïnouz's Invisible Life, from Amazon's YouTube:

Rio de Janeiro, 1940s, the life of Guida (Júlia Stockler) and Euridice Gusmão (Fernanda Montenegro), raised to be invisible in the eyes of the Brazilian society of that time, like all the other women of that generation. The Invisible Life of Eurídice Gusmão is directed by Brazilian filmmaker Karim Aïnouz, of the films Madame Satã, Love for Sale, O Abismo Prateado, I Travel Because I Have To, I Come Back Because I Love You, and O Sol na Cabeça previously. The screenplay is by Murilo Hauser, co-written by Inés Bortagaray & Karim Aïnouz; adapted from Martha Batalha's novel "A Vida Invisível de Eurídice Gusmão". This originally premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, where it won top prize in the Un Certain Regard section. It has since played at numerous major festivals all over the world. Amazon Studios will debut Aïnouz's Invisible Life in select US theaters starting December 20th, 2019 this fall. Look good?