New US Trailer for Christophe Honoré's 'Sorry Angel' Set in 90s Paris

"We could make a good life together." Strand Releasing has unveiled an official US trailer for the French drama Sorry Angel, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year and played at numerous other fests in late 2018. The original French titled is Plaire, aimer et courir vite, which translates (literally) to Pleasure, Love and Run Fast. Set in the 1990s in Paris, this queer romp brings us into the lives of three French men who hook up and make love and talk about life and love in the midst of the AIDS crisis. Jacques is an older writer from Paris. Arthur is a young student in Rennes. They instantly fall in love. But they'll have to face rejection and sickness to stay that way. Starring Vincent Lacoste, Pierre Deladonchamps, Denis Podalydès. This premiered to mixed reviews in Cannes, and is a bit dry at times; I much prefer the other 90s Paris film 120 BPM instead. If you're a fan of French films and/or gay romance, it's worth a watch.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Christophe Honoré's Sorry Angel, direct from YouTube:

Paris, 1993. Jacques (Pierre Deladonchamps) is a semi-renowned writer and single father in his thirties trying to maintain his sense of romance and humor in spite of the turmoil in his life and the world. While on a work trip to Brittany, he meets Arthur (Vincent LaCoste), an aspiring filmmaker in his twenties, who is experiencing a sexual awakening and eager to get out of his parochial life. Arthur becomes instantly smitten with the older man. A mature and deeply emotional reflection on love and loss, and youth and aging. In its intergenerational snapshot of cruising, courtship and casual sex — Jacques' fortysomething neighbor Mathieu (Denis Podalydès) rounds out the triumvirate. Sorry Angel, originally titled Plaire aimer et courir vite in French, is written and directed by French filmmaker Christophe Honoré, of many films including Ma Mère, Dans Paris, Love Songs, The Beautiful Person, Making Plans for Lena, Man at Bath, Beloved, Metamorphoses, and Sophie's Misfortunes previously. This premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year. Strand will release Sorry Angel in select US theaters starting February 15th, 2019 next month.