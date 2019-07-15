MOVIE TRAILERS

New US Trailer for Crime Thriller 'Night Hunter' with Cavill & Kingsley

July 15, 2019
"I'm not surprised by what you're up against." Saban Films has released an official US trailer for the dark crime thriller Night Hunter, also known as just Nomis for the international release. The film is about a detective and the police who get "caught up in a dangerous scheme involving a recently arrested, troubled man who's linked to years of female abductions and murders." We ran an international trailer a few months ago, and this new US trailer is pretty much the same with more quotes. This features quite an impressive ensemble: Ben Kingsley, Alexandra Daddario, Henry Cavill, Minka Kelly, Stanley Tucci, Nathan Fillion, Sara Thompson, Eliana Jones, Emma Tremblay, Brendan Fletcher, and Mpho Koaho. Described as "a pulse-pounding thriller where the only way out is through the mind of a killer… Tick-tock."

Here's the official US trailer (+ new poster) for David Raymond's Night Hunter, direct from YouTube:

Night Hunter Poster

When police detective Marshall (Cavill) and local vigilante Cooper (Ben Kingsley) arrest a serial killer targeting women, they discover his game has just begun. The hunt is on as the murderer masterminds a series of deadly attacks from behind bars. Now in a desperate race against time, Marshall and Cooper fight to stay one step ahead of their suspect’s deadly plan. Night Hunter, also originally titled Nomis, is written and directed by English filmmaker David Raymond, making his feature directorial debut here following one short film previously. This first premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival last year. Saban Films opens Raymond's Night Hunter in select theaters + on VOD starting September 6th, 2019 this fall.

