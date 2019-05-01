MOVIE TRAILERS

New US Trailer for Egyptian Film 'Yomeddine' Directed by A.B. Shawky

by
May 1, 2019
Yomeddine Trailer

"Let's go find our family." Strand Releasing has debuted an official US trailer for the Egyptian indie drama Yomeddine, from Egyptian-Austrian filmmaker A.B. Shawky making his feature directorial debut. This little film premiered in-competition at the Cannes Film Festival last year, and it's a buddy road trip comedy from Egypt about a couple of misfits who venture out into the world hoping to find a bit of hospitality and maybe a family. Rady Gamal stars as Beshay, a man cured of leprosy who has never left the leper colony in the Egyptian desert where he has lived since childhood. The small cast includes Ahmed Abdelhafiz, Osama Abdallah, Mohamed Abdel Azim, and Shahira Fahmy. This soulful story is full of heart and joy, despite their circumstances, and it is indeed a "life-affirming" and "cheerful" film worthy of discovering.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for A.B. Shawky's Yomeddine, direct from Strand's YouTube:

Yomeddine Poster

Beshay–a man cured of leprosy–has never left the leper colony in the Egyptian desert where he has lived since childhood. Following the death of his wife, he finally decides to go in search of his roots. With his meager possessions strapped to a donkey cart, he sets out. Quickly joined by Obama, the Nubian orphan he has taken under his wing, Beshay will cross Egypt and confront the world with all its sorrows, its hardships and moments of grace, in his quest for a family, a place to belong, a little bit of humanity… Yomeddine is both written & directed by Egyptian-Austrian filmmaker A.B. Shawky, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films and industry work. This premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year, and also played at the Mill Valley and Palm Springs Film Festivals. Strand Releasing will release Shawky's Yomeddine in select US theaters starting May 31st this month. For more, visit the official website.

