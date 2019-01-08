New US Trailer for French Thriller 'The Bouncer' Starring Van Damme

"If something happens to my daughter, I'll kill you." Blue Fox Entertainment has released a new official US trailer for the French action thriller titled The Bouncer, formerly known as Lukas (the lead character's name - used for its release in France). After an altercation sends a nightclub bodyguard into jail, he is forced to collaborate with the police to save his life and his daughter. His mission: infiltrate the organization of a dangerous Flemish gang leader to secure his freedom and gain custody of his 8-year-old daughter. Belgian superstar Jean-Claude Van Damme stars as Lukas, with a cast including Sveva Alviti, Sami Bouajila, Sam Louwyck, Kaaris, Kevin Janssens, Alice Verset, and Dimitri Thivaios. This looks like it might have some badass action, but the rest of it just seems so cliche with all the usual gangster tropes. Have at it.

Here's the official US trailer (+ new US poster) for Julien Leclercq's The Bouncer, direct from YouTube:

You can also still watch the original French trailer for Leclercq's The Bouncer here, for even more footage.

Lukas (Van Damme), a nightclub bouncer in his fifties who's taken punches, litteraly and figuratively, struggles to raise his 8 year old daughter. One day, Lukas loses control during an altercation with a client and ends up in jail, while his daughter gets placed under the care of social services. But things take an unexpected turn when Interpol recruits Lukas to bring down a Dutch ringleader operating from Belgium in exchange for his daughter's custody. The Bouncer, originally titled Lukas in France, is directed by French filmmaker Julien Leclercq, of the films Chrysalis, The Assault, The Informant, and The Crew previously. The screenplay is written by Jérémie Guez. This already opened in France last year. Blue Fox Entertainment will release Leclercq's The Bouncer in select US theaters + on VOD starting January 11th coming up soon.