New US Trailer for Gavin Hood's 'Official Secrets' with Keira Knightley

"If we do not go public, we would be conceding that no one can ever tell the people when their government is lying." IFC Films has unveiled another new US trailer for the legal drama Official Secrets, telling the true story of a whistleblower who discovers a top secret plot within the government for war. We posted the UK for this just a few weeks ago. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, and also played at the San Francisco, Newport Beach, and Seattle Film Festivals. Keira Knightley stars as Katharine Gun, a woman who works as a civilian translator at the GCHQ (Government Communications Headquarters intelligence office) in the UK. She risks her own freedom and her marriage and her life making sure the truth gets to the public. Also starring Adam Bakri as her husband, plus Matt Smith, Matthew Goode, Ralph Fiennes, Indira Varma, Conleth Hill, Tamsin Greig, Monica Dolan, Katherine Kelly, and also Rhys Ifans.

In 2003, as politicians in Britain and the US angle to invade Iraq, GCHQ translator Katharine Gun leaks a classified e-mail that urges spying on members of the UN Security Council to force through the resolution to go to war. Charged with breaking the Official Secrets Act, and facing imprisonment, Katharine and her lawyers set out to defend her actions. With her life, liberty and marriage threatened, she must stand up for what she believes in… Official Secrets is directed by South African filmmaker Gavin Hood, director of the films A Reasonable Man, In Desert & Wilderness, Tsotsi, Rendition, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Ender's Game, and Eye in the Sky previously. The screenplay is written by Gregory Bernstein, Sara Bernstein, and Gavin Hood; adapted from the book "The Spy Who Tried to Stop a War: Katharine Gun and the Secret Plot to Sanction the Iraq Invasion" written by Marcia Mitchell & Thomas Mitchell. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. IFC Films will release Hood's Official Secrets in select US theaters starting on August 30th, then it opens in cinemas in the UK this October. Looking good? Who's intrigued?