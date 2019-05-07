New US Trailer for 'In the Aisles' with Franz Rogowski & Sandra Hüller

"You think Sweet Goods Marion is cute, huh?" Music Box Films has released an official US trailer for the German bittersweet romantic drama In the Aisles, also known as In den Gängen in German. This initially premiered at the Berlin Film Festival last year, and it also stopped by the Sydney, Galway, Vukovar, Athens, Chicago, and Stockholm Film Festivals last year. In the Aisles stars Franz Rogowski (from the outstanding Transit) and Sandra Hüller (star of Toni Erdmann) as workers at a generic big box store in small-town Germany who strike up a romance in the midst of the mundanity of this store: the long aisles, the bustle at the checkouts, the forklifts. The cast includes Peter Kurth, Matthias Brenner, Henning Peker, Gerdy Zint, Andreas Leupold, and Steffen Scheumann. I really adore this film, it won me over at Berlinale. I put in my review that, "it got to me and melted my heart, and made me happy, and hopeful about romance."

Here's the official US trailer (+ new poster) for Thomas Stuber's In the Aisles, originally from Indiewire:

Christian is new to the superstore. He mutely plunges into this unknown universe: the endless aisles, the eternal order of the warehouses, the surreal mechanicisms of the forklift trucks. His colleague Bruno from the drinks department takes him under his wing, showing him all the tricks of the trade and soon becomes a fatherly friend. Marion from the confectionary department likes to have a bit of a laugh and a joke with Christian. When he falls in love with her, the entire warehouse is rooting for him. But Marion is married, albeit unhappily by all accounts. All of a sudden she goes on sick leave. Christian falls into a deep hole, so deep in fact, that his miserable old life threatens to engulf him once more. In the Aisles, originally In den Gängen in German, is directed by German filmmaker Thomas Stuber, of the films Teenage Angst and A Heavy Heart previously. The screenplay is written by Clemens Meyer & Thomas Stuber, based on a short story by Clemens Meyer. This premiered at the Berlin Film Festival last year (read our review). Music Box Films will open Stuber's In the Aisles in select US theaters starting June 14th later this month. Interested?