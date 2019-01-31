New US Trailer for Jia Zhangke's Sprawling Drama 'Ash Is Purest White'

"For people like us, it's kill or be killed." Cohen Media Group has debuted an official US trailer for the film Ash Is Purest White, the latest from acclaimed Chinese filmmaker Jia Zhangke. This premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year, and played at a bunch of other major festivals in the fall. Ash Is Purest White is an vibrant, sprawling drama that spans nearly 16 years, focusing on the relationship between a gangster and the woman who loves him, named Qiao. After a violent incident that lands Bin in prison, they drift apart and together over the years, and the film acts as an examination of China as it has evolved since 2001 and also a look at how romance and relationships change (or don't) with time. Zhao Tao stars as Qiao, with a cast including Liao Fan, Diao Yi'nan, Feng Xiaogang, Casper Liang, and Xu Zheng. Whether you're already a fan of Jia Zhangke or not, this comes highly recommend - the time it spans is seriously impressive.

Here's the official US trailer (+ two posters) for Jia Zhangke's Ash Is Purest White, from YouTube:

Qiao (Zhao Tao) is in love with her boyfriend Bin (Liao Fan), a small-time gangster from postindustrial Datong. During a fight between rival gangs, she fires a gun to protect him. Qiao gets five years in prison for this act of loyalty. Upon her release, she goes looking for Bin to pick up where they left off. A story of violent love within a time frame spanning from 2001 to 2017. Ash Is Purest White is written and directed by acclaimed Chinese filmmaker Jia Zhangke, of the films Xiao Wu, Platform, Unknown Pleasures, Still Life, 24 City, A Touch of Sin, and Mountains May Depart previously. This initially premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year, and also played at the New York, Toronto, Vancouver, Munich, London, Chicago, and Torino Film Festivals. The film already opened in China last September. Cohen Media Group will release Jia Zhangke's Ash Is Purest White in select US theaters starting on March 15th, 2019 coming up. Interested?