New US Trailer for Louis Garrel's 'A Faithful Man' with Laetitia Casta

"I was in a war over Abel." Kino Lorber has debuted an official trailer for the French relationship drama A Faithful Man, originally titled L'homme fidèle in French. This is the second film directed by French actor-filmmaker Louis Garrel, who also co-stars in it. A couple's relationship becomes complicated when she leaves him for his best friend, and returns after he dies. The full cast includes Laetitia Casta as Marianne, Lily-Rose Depp as Ève, plus Joseph Engel, Vladislav Galard, and Diane Courseille. This is another one of these very French films about romance and love and sex and the complexities of it - which might be enticing for some of you. "Shifting points of view as nimbly as its players switch partners, the sophomore feature from actor/director Louis Garrel—co-written with the legendary Jean-Claude Carrière—is at once a beguiling bedroom farce and a playful inversion of the patriarchal tropes of the French New Wave." Dive in.

Here's the official US trailer (+ two posters) for Louis Garrel's A Faithful Man, direct from KL's YouTube:

Nine years after she left him for his best friend, journalist Abel (Louis Garrel) gets back together with his recently widowed old flame Marianne (Laetitia Casta). It seems to be a beautiful new beginning, but soon the hapless Abel finds himself embroiled in all sorts of drama: the come-ons of a wily jeune femme (Lily-Rose Depp), the machinations of Marianne's morbid young son (Joseph Engel), and some unsavory questions about what exactly happened to his girlfriend's first husband. A Faithful Man, originally titled L'homme fidèle in French, is directed by French actor / filmmaker Louis Garrel, his second feature film after making Two Friends previously. The screenplay is written by Jean-Claude Carrière and Louis Garrel. This premiered at the Toronto, San Sebastián, Zurich, and New York Film Festivals last year. Kino Lorber will release Garrel's A Faithful Man in select US theaters starting on July 19th, 2019 coming up. Anyone?