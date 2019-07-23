New US Trailer for Makoto Shinkai's Animation 'Weathering With You'

"I didn't know there were so many people longing for the blue sky." GKids has just released a brand new, official US trailer (with English subtitles) for the Japanese animation film titled Weathering With You, the highly anticipated next film from writer/director Makoto Shinkai, who achieved worldwide acclaimed with the beloved animated film Your Name. Weathering with You is another new original film from Shinkai, featuring some stunningly gorgeous animation. The Japanese title is actually Tenki no ko, which translates to Child of Weather, as the film is about a young man who moves to Tokyo and befriends a girl who can manipulate the weather (with the power to stop the rain and clear the sky). The original Japanese version features the voices of Kotaro Daigo and Nana Mori. This is officially set to premiere at the Toronto Film Festival before getting a theatrical release later. The animation in this is stunning, absolutely breathtaking.

Here's the first official US trailer for Makoto Shinkai's Weathering With You, from GKids' YouTube:

You can see the original Japanese teaser for Shinkai's Weathering With You here, for the reveal again.

High school student Hodaka Morishima leaves his home on an isolated island and moves to Tokyo, but he immediately becomes broke. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds a job as a writer for a shady occult magazine. After he starts his job, the weather has been rainy day after day. In a corner of the crowded and busy city, Hodaka meets a young girl named Hina Amano. Due to certain circumstances, Hina and her younger brother live together, but have a cheerful and sturdy life. Hina also has a certain power: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky. Weather with You is both written and directed by Japanese animation filmmaker Makoto Shinkai, director of the films Show Show, The Place Promised in Our Early Days, 5 Centimeters Per Second, Children Who Chase Lost Voices, and The Garden of Words previously. The film will open in Japan this July. It will then premiere at the Toronto Film Festival this fall. GKids will open Shinkai's Weathering With You in select theaters later this year. Stay tuned. Looking good?