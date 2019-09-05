New US Trailer for Marco Bellocchio's Italian Mafia Drama 'The Traitor'

"You can't take money to the grave." Sony Pictures Classics has debuted a new official US trailer for the Italian mafia drama The Traitor, originally titled Il Traditore, which first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this year. It's stopping by the Toronto Film Festival next, then will be hitting US theaters sometime in early 2020. The film tells the real story of Tommaso Buscetta, the so called "boss of the two worlds", who became the first mafia informant in Sicily in the 1980s. The film received mostly negative reviews out of Cannes, with critics saying that, "there's just no real perspective on Buscetta, which separates this brisk but uninvolving history lesson from the truly great mob movies." The film stars Pierfrancesco Favino, Luigi Lo Cascio, Fausto Russo Alesi, Maria Fernanda Cândido, Fabrizio Ferracane, Nicola Calì, and Giovanni Calcagno. This looks like an epic retelling of this big mafia trial, but perhaps a bit too indulgent.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Marco Bellocchio's The Traitor, direct from SPC's YouTube:

The Traitor starts in the early 1980's, when an all-out war rages between Sicilian mafia bosses over the heroin trade. Tommaso Buscetta, a made man, flees to hide out in Brazil. Back home, scores are being settled and Buscetta watches from afar as his sons and brother are killed in Palermo, knowing he may be next. Arrested and extradited to Italy by the Brazilian police, Buscetta makes a decision that will change everything for the Mafia: he decides to meet with Judge Giovanni Falcone and betray the eternal vow he made to the Casa Nostra. The Traitor, originally titled Il Traditore, is directed by veteran Italian filmmaker Marco Bellocchio, of many films including China is Near, Slap the Monster on Page One, In the Name of the Father, Victory March, A Leap in the Dark, Henry IV, Devil in the Flesh, My Mother's Smile, The Conviction, Vincere, and Dormant Beauty previously. The screenplay is written by Marco Bellocchio & Valia Santella & Ludovica Rampoldi & Francesco Piccolo. This premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. Sony Classics will release Bellocchio's The Traitor in select theaters sometime in early 2020. Anyone?