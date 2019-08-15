New US Trailer for Music Doc 'Shut Up & Play the Piano' About Chilly

"A truly clever pop musician can do so much with so little." 1091 Media / The Orchard has released an official US trailer for an indie music documentary called Shut Up and Play the Piano, a profile of the pop music icon known as Chilly Gonzales. This first premiered at the Berlin Film Festival last year, and is finally getting a release in the US next month for those who have been waiting to see it. The doc film follows Grammy-winning musician Chilly Gonzales (real name: Jason Charles Beck born in Montreal) on his rise from Canada to the world's great philharmonic halls. "Using Gonzales' extensive video archive in a rather unorthodox manner, Shut Up & Play the Piano explores his persona by interweaving newly shot interviews and concert scenes with fictional materials of totally different time periods. Reality and fiction blur together as we embark on a trip through Chilly Gonzales' world." I caught this film at Berlinale and it was one of my favorite films of that year, and it made me a huge fan of Chilly. Here's my full review - a brilliant discovery.

Official US trailer (+ original poster) for Philipp Jedicke's doc Shut Up & Play the Piano, from YouTube:

Chilly Gonzales is a Grammy-winning composer, virtuoso pianist and entertainer. Criss-crossing between rap, electro and solo piano music, he became the outrageous pop performer who invited himself to the ivory tower of classical music. The eccentric artist inspires and collaborates with the likes of Feist, Jarvis Cocker, Peaches, Daft Punk and Drake. Change seems to be the only constant in Gonzales' journey. Every time his audience thinks it has finally figured him out, he makes a radical move and breaks with its expectations. The cinematic documentary Shut Up And Play The Piano follows Gonzales from his native Canada to late 90's underground Berlin, and via Paris to the world's great philharmonic halls. It dives deep into the dichotomy of Gonzales' stage persona, where self-doubt and megalomania are just two sides of the same coin. Shut Up & Play the Piano is directed by German filmmaker Philipp Jedicke, making his feature directorial debut. This first premiered at the Berlin Film Festival last year. The Orchard will finally open Jedicke's Shut Up & Play the Piano in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 24th, 2019.