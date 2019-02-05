MOVIE TRAILERS

New US Trailer for Neolithic Survival Film 'Iceman' with Jürgen Vogel

by
February 5, 2019
Source: YouTube

Iceman Trailer

"At first, the man was believed to be a hiker. Later, his stone age origins were revealed…" Film Movement has debuted a new official US trailer for Iceman, a stone age survival thriller set in the snowy Ötztal Alps (located on Austria / Italy border). This premiered at the Locarno Film Festival in 2017, and we originally posted a trailer for it back then. This could be described as an early Neolithic man version of The Revenant, about one man who angrily seeks revenge but must first survive the brutal Ötztal Alps. Jürgen Vogel stars as Kelab, with the full cast including Susanne Wuest, André Hennicke, Violetta Schurawlow, Sabin Tambrea, Martin Schneider, and an appearance by Franco Nero. The film uses an early version of the Rhaetic language. This actually looks pretty damn good, with some epic footage and plenty of gnarly beards.

Here's the new official US trailer (+ intl. poster) for Felix Randau's Iceman, direct from YouTube:

Iceman Movie

Iceman Poster

You can still watch the original international trailer for Randau's Iceman here, to see more footage.

5000 years ago: A man lives with his woman and their children in the Ötztals Alps. Coming back to his hut after hunting one day, he finds his family murdered, the shed burned down and a holy amulet stolen. Full of rage, he decides to challenge the freezing mountains to find the killer of his family. Surrounded only by ice, he marches on for days, crying out for revenge. Iceman is written and directed by German filmmaker Felix Randau, of the films Northern Star and The Calling Game previously. This originally premiere at the Locarno and Hamburg Film Festivals back in 2017, and opened in Germany late that year. Film Movement will finally release Randau's Iceman in select US theaters + on VOD starting March 15th, 2019 coming up.

Find more posts: Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2017
1. Call Me By Your...
2. War for Apes
3. Shape of Water
4. Florida Project
5. Dunkirk
6. Jane
7. Foxtrot
8. Faces, Places
9. Never Really Here
10. Thelma
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10- 2017
1. mother!
2. Lady Bird
3. A Ghost Story
4. The Big Sick
5. Dunkirk
6. Get Out
7. Killing Sacred Deer
8. John Wick 2
9. War for Apes
10. The Beguiled
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS to your Feedly updates: click here

OUR FACEBOOK / AD

FirstShowing.net