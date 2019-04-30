New US Trailer for 'Ophelia' Film Starring Daisy Ridley & Naomi Watts

"These are strange times in this castle." IFC Films has finally unveiled an official trailer for the indie drama Ophelia, a fantasy period piece drama based on Shakespeare's Hamlet. It's a re-imagining or retelling of the story from the perspective of Ophelia, Hamlet's secret lover who ends up killing herself in the original play. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2018, and an early promo trailer snuck out last year (but got pulled quickly), now they're finally opening it in theaters in June more than a year later. This film is just as imaginative and unique and has all the same intense drama in the play, but it's a big bloated mess that doesn't really work as well as it should. Ophelia stars Daisy Ridley, with an ensemble cast including Naomi Watts, George McKay, Clive Owen, Tom Felton, Daisy Head, Sebastian De Souza, Devon Terrell, Dominic Mafham, and Anna Rust. If you're still interested in catching this, give it a look below.

Here's the new official US trailer (+ poster) for Claire McCarthy's Ophelia, direct from IFC's YouTube:

Ophelia (adapted from the book by Lisa Klein) tells the story of the young girl (Daisy Ridley) who forms a forbidden love with Hamlet (George Mackay) as war brews on Elsinore Castle. A new re-imagining of Shakespeare's Hamlet, told from Ophelia's perspective. Ophelia is directed by Australian filmmaker Claire McCarthy, director of the films Cross Life, The Waiting City, a segment in The Turning, and a number of other short films previously. The screenplay is written by Semi Chellas; based on the book by Lisa Klein, obviously inspired by William Shakespeare's "Hamlet". This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at the Moscow, Deauville, and British Film Festivals most recently. IFC will finally open McCarthy's Ophelia in select theaters on June 28th, then VOD July 3rd this summer. Still curious?