New US Trailer for Radio Host Drama 'Hot Air' Starring Steve Coogan

"You elect a deranged con-man, just to see what happens…!" Freestyle Releasing has debuted another new official US trailer for the indie satire Hot Air, which hasn't played at any film festivals or elsewhere yet. Hot Air is a timely drama (or satire?) relevant to today's world about a popular right-wing radio host named Lionel Macomb, as played by Steve Coogan. His life takes a sudden turn when his 16 year old niece Tess, played by Taylor Russell, comes crashing into his life. She confronts him and challenges him and makes him question his own position and his own legacy. The cast includes Neve Campbell, Pico Alexander, Skylar Astin, Judith Light, Lawrence Gilliard Jr., Griffin Newman, and Judah Friedlander. We posted the first UK trailer for this last month, and they've cut a new US trailer that's definitely trying to rile everyone up. And it's very obviously calling out some bullshit. Now this looks like it might be worth a watch.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Frank Coraci's Hot Air, direct from Freestyle's YouTube:

You can still watch the first UK trailer for Coraci's Hot Air here, to see a bit more footage from this.

Popular right-wing radio host Lionel Macomb (Steve Coogan) has his perfect world turned upside down when his 16-year-old niece, Tess (Taylor Russell), shows up seeking help with a family crisis. In Tess, Lionel has finally met his match: a smart, determined, brazenly honest sparring partner who forces Lionel to confront the complicated family he left behind. As this unexpected bond develops, Lionel must decide whether to rethink the power of his words and legacy. Will he open himself up to a new responsibility and connection? Hot Air is directed by American filmmaker Frank Coraci, director of the movies Murdered Innocence, The Wedding Singer, The Waterboy, Around the World in 80 Days, Click, Zookeeper, Here Comes the Boom, Blended, and The Ridiculous 6 previously. The screenplay is by Will Reichel. Lionsgate will release Coraci's Hot Air in select theaters + on VOD starting August 23rd coming up. Looking better?