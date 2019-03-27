New US Trailer for Rooney Mara's 'Mary Magdalene' Opening in April

"You love my son, don't you? Then you must prepare yourself…" "For what?" "To lose him." IFC Films has debuted one more, final trailer for Garth Davis' Mary Magdalene, a long lost film which was originally set to be released last year. This was one of The Weinstein Company's big releases in 2018, but everything fell apart. The film still went through with its international release everywhere else, but it took over a year for another distributor to buy the right for US release. Now they're putting out Mary Magdalene in US theaters in April, a year after it already opened elsewhere around the world. Rooney Mara plays Mary Magdalene, and Joaquin Phoenix plays Jesus in this retelling of the biblical story of these two. The full cast includes Chiwetel Ejiofor as Peter, Tahar Rahim as Judas Iscariot, Ryan Corr as Joseph, with Ariane Labed. This looks very powerful, as most religious stories usually are. Maybe a few people still want to see the film.

Here's the final official US trailer (+ new poster) for Garth Davis' Mary Magdalene, direct from YouTube:

Mary Magdalene is an authentic and humanistic portrait of one of the most enigmatic and misunderstood spiritual figures in history. The biblical biopic tells the story of Mary (Rooney Mara), a young woman in search of a new way of living. Constricted by the hierarchies of the day, Mary defies her traditional family to join a new social movement led by the charismatic Jesus of Nazareth (Joaquin Phoenix). She soon finds a place for herself within the movement and at the heart of a journey that will lead to Jerusalem. Mary Magdalene is directed by Australian filmmaker Garth Davis, of the film Lion previously and episodes of "Top of the Lake". The screenplay is written by Philippa Goslett and Helen Edmundson. The film premiered and already opened throughout most of Europe (and the world) last spring, but was pulled from the 2018 schedule due to The Weinstein Company falling apart. IFC Films finally picked it up from them, and will be releasing Davis' Mary Magdalene in select US theaters starting April 12th this spring. Anyone still into it?