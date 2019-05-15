Full US Trailer for Russian Submarine Film 'The Command' aka 'Kursk'

"Time is of the essence… I implore you - accept our help." Saban Films has debuted an official US trailer for an indie submarine thriller titled The Command, which is the new US title for the film originally known as Kursk. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year and already opened in most of Europe last fall, but it just now getting a US release with the new title this summer. The film tells the tragic true story of a Russian submarine stuck at the bottom of the ocean. The ship is deemed unsinkable but explosions on a test run leave it sunken and useless, and instead of rescuing the surviving crew, the Russians left them there. A nearby British ship intervenes and attempts to save them. This English-language take on the Kursk features Matthias Schoenaerts, plus Léa Seydoux, Colin Firth, Max von Sydow, August Diehl, Steven Waddington, and Matthias Schweighöfer. Unfortunately, the film is terrible despite being a true story.

Here's the official US trailer (+ original poster) for Thomas Vinterberg's The Command, from YouTube:

You can also watch the original international trailer for Vinterberg's Kursk film here, for more footage.

It is the first major Russian Navy exercise since the end of the Soviet Union, but the K-141 Kursk is deemed unsinkable and its crew recognized as the best in the Northern Fleet. Among that crew is Captain-Lieutenant Mikhail Kalekov (Schoenaerts), a devoted naval officer with a loving wife (Seydoux), a child, and another on the way. He and his crew board the Kursk and descend into the Barents Sea with a sense of optimism and fraternity. Then come the explosions. Many lives are lost instantly, but Mikhail and others are safe in one of the sealed rear compartments. They have air and food to last until they are rescued, but when will help arrive? Once the sub's seismic activity is detected, Britain, France, and Norway offer their assistance, but Russia insists it has the situation under control. Time is of the essence, but time keeps passing. Kursk is directed by acclaimed Danish filmmaker Thomas Vinterberg, of the films The Third Lie, It's All About Love, Dear Wendy, When a Man Comes Home, Submarino, The Hunt, Far from the Madding Crowd, and The Commune previously. The screenplay is written by Robert Rodat. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. The film originally opened in Europe last fall. Saban Films will release Vinterberg's The Command in select US theaters starting on June 21st, 2019 coming up.