New US Trailer for Silent Sailing Thriller 'Styx' Starring Susanne Wolff

Film Movement has debuted an official US trailer for a dramatic thriller titled Styx, which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival last year to quite a bit of worthy acclaim. This mostly-silent film is about a woman who decides to embark on a solo sailing journey from Europe to to Ascension Island in the Atlantic Ocean. Not only does she encounter a violent storm that nearly kills her, she encounters something else that changes her forever. Susanne Wolff stars in this, giving an incredible performance that carries the entire film. I saw this in Berlin last year and I loved it, writing a glowing review saying: "the film shows just how powerful silent storytelling can be, all we need is to watch what's happening and look closely at the details, and it will all make sense." This film is a hard sell, so the trailer not only shows the big twist but also includes some of the few bits of dialogue - the rest of it is mostly silent like Robert Redford's All Is Lost, and just as powerful.

Here's the official US trailer (+ two main posters) for Wolfgang Fischer's Styx, direct from YouTube:

"[It's] not only a captivating, exhilarating cinematic experience, but it's a film that has something to say."

E.R. doctor Rieke (Susanne Wolff) embarks on a one-woman solo sailing trip to Ascension Island in the Atlantic Ocean. When Rike comes across a sinking ship of refugees, she is quickly torn out of her contented and idealized world and must make a momentous decision. Aptly named after the mythological river that separates the living from the dead, Styx is an astute modern day parable of Western indifference in the face of marginalized suffering. Carrying practically the entire film Wolff is never less than remarkable in a riveting role as a woman pushed to her physical, psychological and moral limits. Styx is directed by Austrian filmmaker Wolfgang Fischer, his second feature after directing What You Don't See previously. The screenplay is written by Wolfgang Fischer & Ika Künzel. This premiered at the Berlin Film Festival last year (read our review). Film Movement will release Fischer's Styx in select US theaters on February 27th.