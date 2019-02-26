New US Trailer for Terry Gilliam's 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote'

"Sancho!" Screen Media + Fathom have revealed the brand new official US trailer for Terry Gilliam's long-awaited The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, the film he's been trying to make for decades with doomed productions and other setbacks delaying it over and over. Gilliam's The Man Who Killed Don Quixote finally premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last summer, where it was also threatened by a lawsuit that almost stopped it from showing in France at all. But it played, and it's now getting a release in the US as well. The film is about an advertising executive who jumps back & forth in time between 21st century London and 17th century La Mancha, where Don Quixote mistakes him for Sancho Panza. Starring Jonathan Pryce as Don Quixote, and Adam Driver as Toby, with a cast including Olga Kurylenko, Stellan Skarsgård, Rossy de Palma, Óscar Jaenada, Jordi Mollà, Jason Watkins, and Sergi López. This wacky film really is a delirious dream, it's incredibly ambitious and a crazy mess, but there's so much he tries to throw in anyway.

Here's the new US trailer (+ poster) for Terry Gilliam's The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, on YouTube:

You can watch the first international trailer for The Man Who Killed Don Quixote here, to see more footage.

The Man Who Killed Don Quixote tells the story of a deluded old man who is convinced he is Don Quixote, and who mistakes Toby, an advertising executive, for his trusty squire, Sancho Panza. The pair embark on a bizarre journey, jumping back and forth in time between the 21st and magical 17th century. The Man Who Killed Don Quixote is directed by veteran American-born British filmmaker Terry Gilliam, director of the films Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Jabberwocky, Time Bandits, The Meaning of Life, Brazil, The Adventures of Baron Munchausen, The Fisher King, 12 Monkeys, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Brothers Grimm, The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus, and The Zero Theorem. The screenplay is written by Terry Gilliam and Tony Grisoni, based on the original novel by Miguel de Cervantes y Saavedra. This first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year, and also played at Fantastic Fest, Karlovy Vary, and the Busan Film Festival. Screen Media will finally debut Gilliam's The Man Who Killed Don Quixote in select US theaters for one night only (from Fathom Events) on April 10th, 2019 this spring. Anyone still interested?