New US Trailer + Poster for 'Iron Sky: The Coming Race' Sci-Fi Sequel

"Let's make Earth great again!" Vertical Entertainment has released a new official US trailer and a poster for the long-awaited, delayed-for-years sci-fi sequel Iron Sky: The Coming Race, which has been in the works since 2014. This film was released in Europe earlier in the year, and we posted two trailers back then for its initial debut. It's now opening in the US in July, for those who still want to catch up with it. The plot is just as absurd as the first Iron Sky - the Nazis are back after lying dormant in a secret base on the Moon, now they're attacking with an army of ancient shapeshifting reptilians riding dinosaurs. Madness. Starring Julia Dietze, Götz Otto, Christopher Kirby, Tilo Brückner, Peta Sergeant, Stephanie Paul, and Udo Kier. This is one of those films that you know is going to be terrible, but you also just have to see it for yourself. I really don't know if anyone still cares about this film anymore - but you can still enjoy the trailer.

Here's the new US trailer (+ poster) for Timo Vuorensola's Iron Sky: The Coming Race, from YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for The Coming Race here, or the full-length international trailer.

Twenty years after the events of the original Iron Sky, the former Nazi Moonbase has become the last refuge of mankind. Earth was devastated by a nuclear war, but buried deep under the wasteland lies a power that could save the last of humanity – or destroy it once and for all. The truth behind the creation of mankind will be revealed when an old enemy leads our heroes on an adventure into the Hollow Earth. To save humanity they must fight the Vril, an ancient shapeshifting reptilian race and their vicious army of dinosaurs. Iron Sky: The Coming Race is once again directed by Finnish filmmaker Timo Vuorensola, who made the first Iron Sky movie. The screenplay is written by Dalan Musson and Timo Vuorensola. The project has been in development ever since 2014, receiving crowd funding at various stages. Iron Sky: The Coming Race was first released in Europe earlier this year. For more info, visit the official website. Vertical Ent. will release The Coming Race in select US theaters + on VOD starting July 19th this summer. Anyone?