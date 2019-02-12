Nicholas Hoult is J.R.R. Tolkien in First Teaser Trailer for 'Tolkien' Film

"It's a story about journeys… the journeys we take to prove ourselves." Fox Searchlight has revealed a short teaser trailer for Tolkien, the biopic film about beloved author J.R.R. Tolkien (in full: John Ronald Reuel Tolkien), who grew up in both South Africa and Birmingham, England. Nicholas Hoult stars as Tolkien, focusing on his formative years at Pembroke College and as a soldier in World War I, and how those events influenced his work. The full cast also includes Lily Collins as his great love Edith Bratt, along with Colm Meaney, Anthony Boyle, Patrick Gibson, Tom Glynn-Carney, Craig Roberts, Laura Donnelly, Genevieve O'Reilly, Pam Ferris, and Derek Jacobi. There isn't much revealed in this tease, but it looks like they're doing a Shakespeare in Love and making all the LOTR references from his real life very obvious.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ teaser poster) for Dome Karukoski's Tolkien, direct from YouTube:

Tolkien explores the formative early years of the orphaned author as he finds friendship, love and artistic inspiration among a group of fellow outcasts at school. This takes him into the outbreak of World War I, which threatens to tear the “fellowship” apart. All of these experiences would inspire Tolkien to write his famous Middle-Earth novels. Tolkien is directed by Cyprus-Finnish filmmaker Dome Karukoski, director of the films Beauty and the Bastard, The Home of Dark Butterflies, Forbidden Fruit, Lapland Odyssey, Heart of a Lion, The Grump, and Tom of Finland previously. The screenplay is written by David Gleeson and Stephen Beresford. This hasn't be set to premiere at any film festivals or otherwise yet. Fox Searchlight will release Karukoski's Tolkien in select theaters starting May 10th, 2019 this summer. First impression?