Nick Cannon in First Trailer for Hollywood Hills Indie Thriller 'Berserk'

"That real deal, true feeling…" Freestyle Digital Media has debuted the trailer for an indie titled Berserk, set in the Hollywood Hills. The film is the feature directorial debut of Australian actor Rhys Wakefield, who also co-stars in the thriller. Here is the pitch: three people working in Hollywood make the realization that none of them have ever felt true fear, so over the course of one night, they set out to trick each other into feeling it. This looks like it's a bit of horror, a bit of comedy, and sort of a Hollywood satire about people who just want to be famous but never will achieve that fame. Nick Cannon and Rhys Wakefield star as Raffy and Evan, along with James Roday, Nora Arnezeder, and Jack Falahee. I cannot say this trailer makes me interested in seeing this, but maybe it'll be a fun weekend VOD discovery sometime. Who knows?

Here's the first official trailer (+ promo poster) for Rhys Wakefield's Berserk, direct from YouTube:

Raffy Rivers is a fading movie star in need of a career revival. His writer friend, Evan, has never tasted success. Both believe their zombie script will provide the breakthrough they so desperately need – if only they could finish the damn thing. When Evan realizes neither has felt true fear, the pair set out to trick each other into feeling it. The events turn deadly serious as a prank goes wrong and a surprise visitor is killed. In the frantic aftermath, the two must keep their cool as they decide how best to hide the body. This is made infinitely more difficult by hallucinatory drugs, an ex-girlfriend, a clingy police officer, and a pack of hungry coyotes. Throughout the chaos, Raffy and Evan still valiantly attempt to finish the script, even enlisting their guests to serve as director and supporting actor. Eventually the tension proves too much. The story builds to a frenzy in the final act as we learn every character has secret motives - ones they are willing to kill for. Berserk is directed by Australian actor / filmmaker Rhys Wakefield, making his feature directorial debut after a short film previously. The screenplay is by William Day Frank and Rhys Wakefield. Freestyle DM will release Wakefield's Berserk direct-to-VOD starting April 5th coming up. So?