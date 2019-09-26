Nicolas Cage Hunts a Jaguar on a Ship in Official Trailer for 'Primal'

"I'm going hunting!" Lionsgate has released an official trailer for an indie action thriller titled Primal, the latest film directed by a stunt coordinator named Nick Powell. This has a plot straight out of the 90s with one of these eye-rolling concepts. A big-game hunter for zoos has booked passage on a shipping freighter with a fresh haul of exotic & deadly animals from the Amazon, including a rare white Jaguar - along with a political assassin being extradited to the US in secret. Two days into the journey, the assassin escapes and releases the captive animals, throwing the ship into chaos. So Nicolas Cage has to hunt and stop both the jaguar and the assassin. Also starring Famke Janssen, Kevin Durand, Michael Imperioli, LaMonica Garrett, Rey Hernandez, Tom Walker, and John Lewis. This looks so incredibly dumb. I cannot even believe it exists - feels like it came through some blip in the space-time continuum and showed up in 2019.

Here's the first official trailer for Nick Powell's Primal, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

When Frank Walsh (Nicolas Cage), a hunter & collector of rare and exotic animals, bags a priceless white jaguar for a zoo, he figures it’ll be smooth sailing to a big payday. But the ship bearing Frank's precious cargo has two predators caged in its hold: the cat, and a political assassin being extradited to the U.S. After the assassin breaks free – and then frees the jaguar – Frank feverishly stalks the ship's cramped corridors in hot pursuit of his prey, right up until the thrilling, unpredictable climax. Primal is directed by American stuntman / filmmaker Nick Powell, an award-winning stunt coordinator and director of the film Desterrado previously. The screenplay is written by Richard Leder. This hasn't premiered anywhere, as far as we know. Lionsgate will release Primal in select US theaters + on VOD starting November 8th this fall.