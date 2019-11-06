Nicolas Cage in First Trailer for Trippy Sci-Fi Film 'Color Out of Space'

"It's just a color… but it burns!" RLJE has unveiled an official US trailer for the indie sci-fi horror-thriller Color Out of Space, adapted from H.P. Lovecraft's short story of the same name. This premiered at TIFF first, then played at Fantastic Fest, and also at the Sitges, London, and Stockholm Film Festivals this fall, hitting theaters in January of 2020. A meteorite lands near a house in a small town, and releases a strange extraterrestrial color that starts to torment the locals. The film stars Nicolas Cage, Joely Richardson, Madeleine Arthur, Brendan Meyer, Julian Hilliard, Elliot Knight, Josh C. Waller, Q'orianka Kilcher, and Tommy Chong. This super psychedelic, mesmerizing horror flick feels like it's from another time. It's a wild concept for a film - color as an invading force, but that's what makes this so wickedly good.

Here's the first official trailer (+ posters) for Richard Stanley's Color Out of Space, direct from YouTube:

After a meteorite lands in the front yard of their farm, Nathan Gardner (Nicolas Cage) and his family find themselves battling a mutant extraterrestrial organism as it infects their minds and bodies, transforming their quiet rural life into a living nightmare. Color Out of Space, aka Colour Out of Space (in the UK), is directed by South African filmmaker Richard Stanley, director of the films Incidents in an Expanding Universe, Hardware, Dust Devil, and Brave previously. The screenplay is written by Richard Stanley and Scarlett Aramis. Adapted from the classic H.P. Lovecraft short story of the same name. This premiered at Fantastic Fest and the Sitges Film Festival this year. RLJE Films will release Stanley's Color Out of Space in select US theaters starting on January 24th, 2020 coming up. Who's ready for some Lovecraft madness?