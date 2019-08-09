Nicolas Cage & Laurence Fishburne in 'Running with the Devil' Trailer

"This is your territory, it's your responsibility. So fix it." We've been posting trailers recently with Laurence Fishburne, and others with Nicolas Cage - but how about a movie with both Fishburne and Cage together?! Quiver Distribution has unveiled the trailer for the crime thriller Running with the Devil, a drug drama from director Jason Cabell (Smoke Filled Lungs). The CEO of an "international conglomerate" sends two of his most regarded executives to investigate why recent shipments of cocaine are being hijacked and over cut somewhere on the supply chain. The major cast includes Barry Pepper, Adam Goldberg, Leslie Bibb, Clifton Collins Jr., Peter Facinelli, Christian Tappan, Natalia Reyes, and Cole Hauser. Despite having a great cast, it looks like yet another forgettable drug thriller. Tastes Like Heaven, Burns Like Hell.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jason Cabell's Running with the Devil, direct from YouTube:

When a cocaine shipment is compromised to the dismay of a drug cartel's CEO, known simply as The Boss, he orders his most trusted henchman, The Cook, and his partner, another master drug trafficker known as The Man, on a dangerous journey to audit the company’s supply chain. As the drugs make their perilous trek across international borders, past gangsters, refiners, and couriers, they are also being tracked by Federal Agents. When The Cook realizes where the network is breaking down, it may be too late to keep the cartel satisfied. Running with the Devil is both written and directed by American filmmaker Jason Cabell, his second feature film after co-directing Smoke Filled Lungs previously. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Quiver Distribution will release Cabell's Running with the Devil in select theaters + on VOD starting September 20th next month. Anyone interested in watching?