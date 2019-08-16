Nicolas Gob in UK Trailer for 'The Shiny Shrimps' Water Polo Comedy

"Hot guys crossing Europe by bus… Things are definitely gonna happen." Peccadillo Pictures has debuted an official UK trailer for an amusing French gay comedy titled The Shiny Shrimps, also Les Crevettes Pailletées originally in French. Matthias Le Goff, an Olympic champion at the end of his career, makes a homophobic statement on TV. His punishment: coach "The Shiny Shrimps", a flamboyant and amateur gay water-polo team. They have only one goal in mind: to qualify for the Gay Games in Croatia where the hottest international LGBTQ athletes compete. But the guys are more interested in partying than practicing, unless Le Goff can get them in line. Nicolas Gob stars as Le Goff, with a cast including Alban Lenoir, Michaël Abiteboul, David Baïot, Romain Lancry, Roland Menou, Geoffrey Couët, Romain Brau, Félix Martinez, Maïa Quesemand, and Pierre Samuel. This reminds me of Sink or Swim, another French water sports all-male-team comedy from last year. This film looks kinky and fun, and just wee a bit cheesy.

Official UK trailer (+ poster) for Maxime Govare & Cédric Le Gallo's The Shiny Shrimps, from YouTube:

Water polo team "The Shiny Shrimps" have little hope of achieving their goal to compete in the world's biggest LGBTQ+ sporting event, the Gay Games. Along comes World Silver Medalist swimmer Matthias Le Goff who, after making a homophobic remark on live TV, is offered redemption by means of training and reigning in the flamboyant Shrimps. The Shiny Shrimps, however, have other ideas. They prefer partying to serious practice. Should Matthias quit for selfish reasons, or hit the road to Croatia with this unco-ordinated shoal of water divas and ensure that The Shiny Shrimps will become Queens Of The Pool? The Shiny Shrimps, also titled Les Crevettes Pailletées in French, is co-directed by French filmmakers Maxime Govare (I Kissed a Girl, Daddy Cool) & Cédric Le Gallo, making their first film together. The screenplay is written by Maxime Govare and Cédric Le Gallo, in collaboration with Romain Choay; based on an idea by Cédric Le Gallo. This already opened in France & Belgium earlier this summer. Peccadillo Pictures will open The Shiny Shrimps in UK cinemas starting September 6th. Visit the official website. No US release is set.