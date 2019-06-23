No Place Like Home: Final Trailer for 'Wild Rose' with Jessie Buckley

"Why country?" "Because it's three chords of truth." Neon has released a final "No Place Like Home" trailer for Wild Rose, the film about a country singer that just opened in theaters this weekend (full trailer). This first premiered at the Toronto & London Film Festivals last year, and stopped by SXSW this year. Acclaimed Irish actress Jessie Buckley plays a young mother from Glasgow, fresh out of prison, who decides to give up everything and move to Nashville to chase her dreams of becoming a country singer. An "uplifting story with an original soundtrack about family, dreams and reality, and three chords and the truth." The full cast includes Julie Walters, Sophie Okonedo, Jamie Sives, Gemma McElhinney, James Harkness, and Ashley Shelton. This has excellent reviews, saying it's "crowd-pleasing" with an "unbelievably great" performance from Buckley. It just started playing in theaters - check your local art house cinema to catch it.

Here's the final "No Place Like Home" trailer for Tom Harper's Wild Rose, direct from Neon's YouTube:

You can still watch the first UK trailer for Harper's Wild Rose here, and see the full-length US trailer here.

Rose-Lynn Harlan (Jessie Buckley) is bursting with raw talent, charisma and cheek. Fresh out of jail and with two young kids, all she wants is to get out of Glasgow and make it as a country singer in Nashville. Her mum Marion (Julie Walters) has had a bellyful of Rose-Lynn’s Nashville nonsense. Forced to take responsibility, Rose-Lynn gets a cleaning job, only to find an unlikely champion in the middle-class lady of the house (Sophie Okonedo). Wild Rose is directed by English filmmaker Tom Harper, director of the films The Scouting Book for Boys, War Book, and The Woman in Black 2: Angel of Death previously, as well as TV projects. The screenplay is by Nicole Taylor. This premiered at the Toronto & London Film Festivals last year, and also played at SXSW. Neon will release Wild Rose in select US theaters starting June 21st, 2019.