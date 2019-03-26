Noah Centineo in First Trailer for Dating App Comedy 'The Perfect Date'

"I'm offering my services as a chaperone… for whatever it is that girls wants." Netflix has unveiled a cute official trailer for a romantic comedy titled The Perfect Date, launching streaming in just a few weeks this April. The story follows a super attractive guy in high school who decides to launch his own custom "dating" app where anyone can pay him to play the perfect stand-in boyfriend for any & all occasions. Along the way, he meets the girl of his dreams. But when business starts to boom, Brooks must reassess everything he was once sure of. Noah Centineo (who was just cast to star in the He-Man movie) stars as Brooks, with a cast including Laura Marano, Camila Mendes, Odiseas Georgiadis, Matt Walsh, and Evan Castelloe. This looks like a clever idea, in a way, but also seems a bit dumb and super obvious. Try to enjoy it anyway.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Chris Nelson's The Perfect Date, direct from YouTube:

Brooks Rattigan (Noah Centineo) has the academic chops to get into his dream Ivy League school, but what he’s missing is an outstanding extracurricular — and the money. When he seizes on an opportunity to make some extra cash by posing as the boyfriend of a self-assured, combat boot-loving girl named Celia Lieberman (Laura Marano), he finds he has a knack for being the perfect stand-in. Together with his programmer friend Murph (Odiseas Georgiadis), Brooks launches an app selling himself as a plus-one for all occasions. Along the way, he meets the girl of his dreams (Camila Mendes). But when business starts to boom, Brooks must reassess everything he was once sure of… The Perfect Date is directed by filmmaker Chris Nelson, director of the films Ass Backwards, and Date and Switch previously, as well as episodes of the TV show "My Dead Ex". The screenplay is written by Steve Bloom and Randall Green. Netflix will release Nelson's The Perfect Date streaming exclusively starting April 12th coming up. Anyone interested in this?