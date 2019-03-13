Nolan's 'The Dark Knight' Trilogy Playing in IMAX 70MM This Spring

We interrupt this regularly scheduled program to bring you this very important message. Warner Bros and IMAX have announced that Christopher Nolan's iconic Batman movie series, known colloquially as The Dark Knight trilogy, will be returning to IMAX theaters in 70mm this spring for a special one-time event. In celebration of the 80th birthday / anniversary of the DC comic book character Batman, first created by artist Bob Kane and writer Bill Finger in 1939, they're bringing this particular big screen Batman series back to cinemas. But unfortunately it's only playing in five different IMAX theaters around North America. The reason being that these special presentations will include a Q&A with Christopher Nolan, who will be on hand for the first event in LA (which will be taped and replayed). This seems like a do-not-miss opportunity.

Batman Begins (from 2005), The Dark Knight (from 2008), and The Dark Knight Rises (from 2012) will screen back-to-back first on March 30th at AMC's Universal CityWalk IMAX theater in Hollywood. Nolan will appear for a Q&A in between The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises. This screening event will be repeated in four other cities, with taped footage from the Q&A being broadcast during the later screenings.

"Christopher Nolan broke new ground with the Dark Knight Trilogy, and this is a rare chance for today’s audiences to experience these extraordinary films as they were meant to be seen," said Warner Bros. domestic distribution president Jeff Goldstein. "To have the added privilege of hearing Chris' insights firsthand makes this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

Following the initial screening of the trilogy in Los Angeles on March 30th (which is WB's official birthday celebration day for Batman), the tour will continue to four other cities. On April 13th, the trilogy will screen at both the AMC Lincoln Square in New York City and AMC Metreon in San Francisco. Then on April 20th, the trilogy will screen at both the Cinesphere Ontario Place in Toronto, and the IMAX theater at the Indiana State Museum, in Indianapolis. All of the screenings of each movie will be shown on IMAX 70mm, which is becoming increasingly rare (especially as IMAX replaces most of their large format screens with laser projectors). Tickets will go on sale this morning (Wednesday, March 13th) for those interested - check the listings at each cinema. While the final movie in Nolan's series was highly criticized, there's still nothing like seeing this trilogy in IMAX on a big screen, projected perfectly for the full cinematic experience.