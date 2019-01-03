Noomi Rapace in First Trailer for Bodyguard Thriller 'Close' on Netflix

"Let's get one thing straight - I no longer work for you. From now on, you do as I say." Netflix has debuted the first official trailer for a gritty action film titled Close, which will be premiering on Netflix in just a few weeks. Described as an "adrenaline-pumping action thriller", written and directed by Vicky Jewson, the film is about a bodyguard assigned to protect a young woman who is handed the keys to her father's business. When things go wrong and they end up kidnapped, they both must learn to fight back and escape in order to make it home alive. Noomi Rapace stars as Sam, with a cast including Sophie Nélisse, Indira Varma, Eoin Macken, Charley Palmer Rothwell, Akin Gazi, Huw Parmenter, and George Georgiou. This looks like an intense action flick, but also looks cliche with all the usual tropes. Still might be worth a watch.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Vicky Jewson's Close, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Inspired by the life of the world’s leading female bodyguard, Jacquie Davis. The film stars Noomi Rapace as Sam, a counter-terrorist expert used to war zones, who takes on the job of protecting Zoe (Sophie Nélisse), a young and rich heiress — a babysitting job for her. But a violent attempted kidnapping forces the two to go on the run. Now they’ve got to take some lives — or lose theirs. Close is directed by English filmmaker Vicky Jewson, director of the films Lady Godiva and Born of War previously. The screenplay is written by Vicky Jewson and Rupert Whitaker. The film did not premiere at any film festivals or otherwise. Netflix will release Jewson's Close streaming exclusively starting on January 18th, 2019 later this month.