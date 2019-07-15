Noomi Rapace is a Distraught Mother in Thriller 'Angel of Mine' Trailer

"Every time I see Lola, I'm more convinced…" "Convinced of what…?" Lionsgate has debuted the official trailer for an indie film titled Angel of Mine, the second feature film made by Australian filmmaker Kim Farrant. Described as an "intense thriller", the film stars Noomi Rapace as a grieving mother struggling to cope with the loss of her infant daughter. Her fraught emotional state puts her on edge, and she begins to believe the daughter of a neighbor is actually her own. This also stars Yvonne Strahovski, Luke Evans, Richard Roxburgh, Finn Little, Rob Collins, Rachel Gordon, Tracy Mann, and Emily Gruhl, with Annika Whiteley. This looks mega creepy and extra terrifying, what a twist on a story of grief. Goodness.

Here's the official trailer for Kim Farrant's Angel of Mine, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

In this intense thriller, a woman (Noomi Rapace) grieving over the death of her daughter loses grip of reality when she begins to think her girl may still be alive - as the daughter of a neighbor. Angel of Mine is directed by Australian filmmaker Kim Farrant, her second feature film after making Strangerland and numerous other short films previously. The screenplay is written by Luke Davies and David Regal. Produced by Su Armstrong, Brian Etting, and Josh Etting. This premieres at the Melbourne Film Festival coming up this summer. Lionsgate releases Farrant's Angel of Mine in select theaters + on VOD starting August 30th.