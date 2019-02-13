Octavia Spencer in First Trailer for Psychological Horror Thriller 'Ma'

"You know where the party is!" Universal has released the first trailer for the psychological horror thriller titled Ma, one of the latest films produced by Jason Blum for Blumhouse. Octavia Spencer stars in Ma as Sue Ann, a woman who befriends a group of teenagers and decides to let them hang out in her basement, to avoid drinking and driving. Just when the kids think their luck couldn't get any better, weird things start happening. Her hospitality starts to curdle into obsession. The full cast of this horror includes Missi Pyle, Luke Evans, Juliette Lewis, Allison Janney, McKaley Miller, Diana Silvers, Dominic Burgess, Victor Turpin, Corey Fogelmanis, Kyanna Simone Simpson, Dante Brown, and Gianni Paolo. This starts out nice and fun at the beginning, then gets seriously frickin' crazy by the end. Damn! Watch out.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Tate Taylor's Ma, direct from Universal's YouTube:

In this new psychological horror-thriller from Tate Taylor and Blumhouse, a lonely woman named Sue Ann (Octavia Spencer) befriends a group of teenagers and decides to let them party at her house. Just when the kids think their luck couldn't get any better, things start happening that make them question the intention of their host. Ma is directed by American filmmaker Tate Taylor, director of the movies Pretty Ugly People, The Help, Get on Up, and The Girl on the Train previously. The screenplay is written by Scotty Landes ("Adam Devine's House Party", "Workaholics"). Produced by Jason Blum for Blumhouse. Universal will release Taylor's Ma movie in theaters everywhere starting May 31st this summer. How does that look?