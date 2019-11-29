Official Australian Trailer for Beloved French Film 'The Extraordinary'

"His organization responds to acute needs." Madman Films out of Australia has debuted an official English-subtitled trailer for the acclaimed, beloved French drama (originally) called The Specials. Apparently for the Australian release they've retitled it to The Extraordinary, which sort of still works I guess, but okay whatever. No need for a new name. This is from the same two talented French filmmakers who made The Intouchables, and this time they tell the story of two based-on-real-people social support caregivers for autistic children and teens. Vincent Cassel and Reda Kateb star as two of the most caring, loving guys you'll ever meet - as Bruno and Malik. The full cast also includes Hélène Vincent, Bryan Mialoundama. Alban Ivanov, Benjamin Lesieur, Marco Locatelli, and Catherine Mouchet. It's a wonderful film. I saw it at the San Sebastian Film Festival and loved everything about it - read my glowing review. It truly is a "special", warm, inspiring feature. The score you hear in this is by Grandbrothers and it's also in the film.

Official Australian trailer (+ French poster) for Nakache & Toledano's The Extraordinary, on YouTube:

Based on a true story. For twenty years, Bruno and Malik have lived in a different world—the world of autistic children and teens. In charge of two separate nonprofit organizations (The Hatch & The Shelter), they train young people from underprivileged areas to be caregivers for extreme cases that have been refused by all other institutions. It’s an exceptional partnership, outside of traditional settings, for some quite extraordinary characters. The Specials, also known as Hors Normes in French or The Extraordinary, is both written and directed by French filmmakers Olivier Nakache & Éric Toledano, both directors of the films Let's Be Friends, Those Happy Days, The Intouchables, Samba, and C'est la vie! previously. This first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, also playing at the Zurich, Hamburg, and San Sebastian Film Festivals. There's still no US release date setup yet- stay tuned for updates. Who's intrigued?