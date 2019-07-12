Official Japanese Trailer for CG Animated 'Lupin III: The First' Movie

Hello there! Toho Animation has debuted an official trailer for a new Japanese animated movie - this time a CG animated feature based on the manga series Lupin The Third. The new movie is being titled Lupin III: The First, and it's the very first time they've ever turned Lupin into a 3D CG animated character (after numerous other anime movies before it - including one earlier this year). The trailer even plays this up! You don't need to understand Japanese to recognize that this actually looks pretty awesome. The original Lupin creator, Kazuhiko Katō (aka "Monkey Punch"), passed away earlier this year but saw the work in progress on this and stated: "I've taken a look at the characters and story: it looks like this Lupin will come packed with new sensations, and I'm getting excited just thinking about how the film will turn out." Worth a quick look.

Here's the official Japanese trailer for Takashi Yamazaki's Lupin III: The First, direct from YouTube:

40 years from the timeless masterpiece "Calyostro Castle", a new Lupine visit by nobody has ever seen. Lupin III: The First is both written and directed by prolific Japanese filmmaker Takashi Yamazaki, of many other films including Juvenile, Returner, Always - Sunset on Third Street, Ballad, Space Battleship Yamato, Friends: Naki on the Monster Island, The Fighter Pilot, Stand by Me Doraemon, Parasyte: Part 1 & 2, Fueled: The Man They Called 'Pirate', Destiny: The Tale of Kamakura, and Dragon Quest: Your Story previously. Based on the manga series Lupin the IIIrd, originally created by "Monkey Punch" and published ever since 1967. This new Lupin III: The First movie will first open in Japan on December 6th this year. No other international release dates are set yet. Stay tuned for updates. Anyone curious about it? Thoughts?