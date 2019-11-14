MOVIE TRAILERS
Official Red Band Trailer for Addiction Drama 'A Million Little Pieces'
by Alex Billington
November 14, 2019
Source: YouTube
"We're all the same in here… We gotta look out for one another." Momentum Pictures has just released a new red band trailer for the film A Million Little Pieces, an intense addiction drama from husband-wife team: actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and director Sam Taylor-Johnson. The two of them co-wrote the screenplay, based on James Frey's memoir about his own experiences with drug addiction. Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays a young drug-addled writer approaching the bottom of his descent who submits to an intense detox at a treatment center in Minnesota. Also starring Charlie Hunnam, Billy Bob Thornton, Juliette Lewis, Giovanni Ribisi, David Dastmalchian, Andy Buckley, Eugene Byrd, Dash Mihok, Odessa Young, and Tom Amandes. This is a lively trailer, nowhere near as somber as the film but still a good sell.
Here's the new red band trailer for Sam Taylor-Johnson's A Million Little Pieces, from YouTube:
You can still watch the first official trailer for A Million Little Pieces here, to see even more footage.
An alcoholic and a drug addict, 23 year-old James (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) has two options: treatment or death. After waking up on a plane with a smashed up face and no memory of the past few weeks, he heads to rehab where he discovers much more than detox and therapy. As James endures the white-knuckle journey of mending his broken body, he heals his broken soul by connecting with other kindred spirits who also yearn and fight for a better life. A Million Little Pieces is directed by English filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson, director of the films Nowhere Boy and Fifty Shades of Grey previously. The screenplay is written by Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson, adapted from James Frey's memoir of the same name. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. A Million Little Pieces opened in UK cinemas already in August. Momentum will release the film in select US theaters starting December 6th this fall. Anyone?
