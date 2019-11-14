MOVIE TRAILERS

Official Red Band Trailer for Addiction Drama 'A Million Little Pieces'

by
November 14, 2019
Source: YouTube

A Million Little Pieces

"We're all the same in here… We gotta look out for one another." Momentum Pictures has just released a new red band trailer for the film A Million Little Pieces, an intense addiction drama from husband-wife team: actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and director Sam Taylor-Johnson. The two of them co-wrote the screenplay, based on James Frey's memoir about his own experiences with drug addiction. Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays a young drug-addled writer approaching the bottom of his descent who submits to an intense detox at a treatment center in Minnesota. Also starring Charlie Hunnam, Billy Bob Thornton, Juliette Lewis, Giovanni Ribisi, David Dastmalchian, Andy Buckley, Eugene Byrd, Dash Mihok, Odessa Young, and Tom Amandes. This is a lively trailer, nowhere near as somber as the film but still a good sell.

Here's the new red band trailer for Sam Taylor-Johnson's A Million Little Pieces, from YouTube:

A Million Little Pieces Poster

You can still watch the first official trailer for A Million Little Pieces here, to see even more footage.

An alcoholic and a drug addict, 23 year-old James (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) has two options: treatment or death. After waking up on a plane with a smashed up face and no memory of the past few weeks, he heads to rehab where he discovers much more than detox and therapy. As James endures the white-knuckle journey of mending his broken body, he heals his broken soul by connecting with other kindred spirits who also yearn and fight for a better life. A Million Little Pieces is directed by English filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson, director of the films Nowhere Boy and Fifty Shades of Grey previously. The screenplay is written by Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson, adapted from James Frey's memoir of the same name. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. A Million Little Pieces opened in UK cinemas already in August. Momentum will release the film in select US theaters starting December 6th this fall. Anyone?

Find more posts: Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2018
1. The Nightingale
2. Vox Lux
3. Into Spider-Verse
4. Shirkers
5. First Man
6. Old Man & Gun
7. M:I - Fallout
8. The Favourite
9. If Beale Street...
10. Blindspotting
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2018
1. Upgrade
2. Annihilation
3. A Star is Born
4. Into Spider-Verse
5. BlacKkKlansman
6. Suspiria
7. Assass. Nation
8. Avengers: Inf. War
9. Bumblebee
10. Bad Times Royale
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS to your Feedly updates: click here

ON FACEBOOK / ADS

FirstShowing.net